Mubarak Wakaso's family donates to Christian Atsu's family

The family of Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to pay respect on behalf of their relative.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment in Hatay, Turkey.



The former Villarreal player was the closest thing to a family that Christian Atsu had in the Black Stars as they both referred to their relationship as brotherly on several occasions.



Wakaso who is currently in Belgium with his club Eupen could not join his colleagues Black Stars players to mourn with the bereaved family, sent his family to do that on his behalf.



The family of Mubarak Wakaso after going to pay their respect to Atsu's family on behalf of their son donated packs of water and drinks to support the family.

Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil alongside Mubarak Wakaso and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.











