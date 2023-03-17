Mubarak Wakaso spotted at Christian Atsu's funeral

Mubarak Wakaso, Black Stars midfielder and the closest pal of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam has arrived at the latter's burial service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The duo have shared many great moments together and had an admirable friendship that transcended into many hilarious social media banters.



Wakaso will read a tribute to his best friend and say his final goodbyes as their paths separate.



Former Black Stars who have also arrived to mourn with the family include, Samuel Osei Kuffour, John Mensah, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, Prince Tagoe, and a few others.



Former president John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries have all arrived at the ongoing service as well as former Togo national team skipper, Emmanuel Adebayor.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials are all expected to grace the burial.

Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



