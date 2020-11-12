Mubarak Wakaso wins Chinese Super Liga with Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Stupendous Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is a champion following his swashbuckling performance for Jiangsu Suning in their 2-1 away win over Guangzhou FC in the Chinese Super Liga play-off final.

The game which was played on Thursday morning was keenly contested at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium but the visitors stole the win.



Goals from Italian striker Eder Martins and Brazilian star Alex Teixeira catapulted the Blue and Yellows to the trophy as Wei Shihao’ 61st minute drive was not enough for the home side.



The first leg of the encounter played at the same venue ended in a goalless stalemate but Wakaso and his charges lifted their game to be crowned champions.



Wakaso lasted the entire duration of the game, marshalling the midfield for the home side in a fiercely contested clash.



The Ghanaian was applauded by his team mates for his work rate and marvelous display of determination.



Wakaso was expected to be in the Ghana national team for the 2022 AFCON Qualifier with Sudan but could not turn up due to the play-off final with Guangzhou FC.

The former Villarreal midfielder will miss the first leg of the double header clash with Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium this afternoon..



The Black Stars will be welcoming their Sudanese counterparts in their third game of the 2022 AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium without the experienced midfielder.



Wakaso will, however, be available for the second leg of the clash which comes off five days later after the first leg in Cape Coast.



The former Deportivo Alaves star was in action on Sunday night as Jiangsu Suning FC were held at home by Guangzhou Evergrande to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Chinese Super League Championship play-off final on Sunday.



The Ghana international was handed his 16th league start at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and delivered fine performances to help his side avoid a defeat.



He is expected to travel to Ghana by Sunday to join his team mates for the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the clash.