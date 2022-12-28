Mudasiru Salifu extends best wishes to Christopher Nettey after Asante Kotoko exit

Moldova-based Ghanaian midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu has reacted to the exit of defender Christopher Nettey from Asante Kotoko.
The defender has parted ways with the Ghana Premier League giants following the expiration of his contract on Monday, December 26.
Reacting to the news, Mudasiru Salifu, a former Asante Kotoko teammate of Christopher Nettey has wished him well.
In a statement on social media, Mudasiru Salifu indicated that he has no doubt the future looks bright for Nettey.
“3 years as teammates look like forever. Never a dull moment with you. The future looks brighter. All the best Christopher Nettey,” Mudasiru Salifu shared.
According to information gathered after several checks, Mudasiru Salifu will move abroad after ending his stay at Asante Kotoko.
It is understood that the player also has a lot of interest from a number of Ghana Premier League clubs.
- Christopher Nettey heading to Accra Hearts of Oak after leaving Kotoko
- I support Asante Kotoko, not Hearts of Oak - Fatawu Mohammed reveals
- Asante Kotoko rewards kitman Issah Amadu with a trip to Qatar for World Cup
- Watch major highlights as Kotoko come from behind to beat Samartex
- Jerome Otchere optimistic Kotoko can beat Bechem United to go top of GPL table
- Read all related articles