Mudasiru Salifu leaves Asante Kotoko

Mudasiru Salifu

Ghana Premier League club Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the departure of Mudasiru Salifu.

The club took to its official communication platforms to say thank you and wished the midfielder all the best.



The enterprising midfielder returned to the Porcupine Warriors after loan spells in Moldova and Saudi Arabia, where he featured for FC Sherrif Tiraspol and Al-Batin.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the midfielder will in the coming days sign for an unnamed club in Turkey.



Mudasiru’s imminent transfer to Turkey worth around $400,000.

During his time at Sheriff, Salifu appeared 21 times in various competitions, including the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoffs, and Europa League group stages.



Salifu played 15 matches for Al-Batin in the second half of the season on loan from Kotoko. Unfortunately, Al Batin, which is managed by former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic, suffered relegation and finished at the bottom of the league.