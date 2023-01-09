Mudasiru Salifu reacts after making Al Batin debut

Midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Ghanaian international Mudasiru Salifu has reacted after making his debut for Al Batin in the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder completed a loan move to the club after a short stint with Moldovan giants, Sheriff Tiraspol.



Salifu started and lasted 80 minutes as Al Batin shared the spoils with their Al Feyha on Saturday.



The Ghanaian midfielder put up a splendid performance to help his sides secure a vital point at away. He was replaced with ten minute remaining by Nawaf Al Sehimai.



Al Batin secured their first point in six games after a 2-2 draw against Al Feyha.

"You can’t fall if you don’t climb but there’s is no joy in living your whole life on the ground. Alhamdulilah Al Batin," he wrote after the game.



The draw is the second point for Al Batin in 12 matches this season in the Saudi Pro League.



Salifu joined the Saudi outfit on loan from Asante Kotoko till the end of the 2022/23 season.