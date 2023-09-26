Mukarama Abdulai joins Hasaacas Ladies after leaving Deportivo Alaves

Mukarama Abdulai

Ghanaian football star, Mukarama Abdulai has joined former Women's Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies.

Hasaacas Ladies officially announced that the talented striker has inked a deal that would keep her with the team until the 2024/25 football season.



Mukarama who joins the club from Spanish club Deportivo Alaves is set to be available for the club's upcoming campaign in the Women's Premier Super Cup at Kyebi.



She mutually terminated her contract with Alavez at the start of the year in January 2023.



Hasaacas Ladies who are five-time WPL champions will represent the Southern Zone, facing tough competition from Army Ladies FC, Faith Ladies FC, and Berry Ladies FC.



Mukarama Abdulai is expected to be a replacement for top striker, Doris Boaduwaa, who recently joined the Serbian side, ŽFK Spartak Subotica.



Her goal-scoring prowess will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to Coach Yussif Basigi's squad as they aim to challenge the reigning champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

The former Northern Ladies player has represented Ghana at various levels, including the U-17, U-20, and the senior national team.



She has an impressive tally of 21 goals in the national team.







