Muniru Sulley grateful for Kotoko stint, heading back to Europe

Midfielder, Muniru Sulley

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Muniru Sulley, has expressed his gratitude to the team’s management for granting him the opportunity to play for his idol club, Asante Kotoko.

According to the Midfielder, it was a childhood dream to don the shirt of the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko and Sulley agreed to terminate his contract mutually on Friday, January 22, after only three months.



Explaining his early exit from Kotoko, the former CFR Cluj Midfielder said he is embarking on a journey to Europe.



“I will like to thank Asante Kotoko supporters and management, especially the CEO, Nana Yaw Amposah who is a senior brother to me for the opportunity to play for such a great club of my childhood dreams.

“When the call came for me to serve this club although for a short period between the European transfer windows, I welcomed it wholeheartedly and I am glad to have served.



“Many refuse to come back home to play when the need arises but I am glad I accepted the challenge. It is time for another European adventure and I thank the management for staying true to their word and sticking to our initial agreement. I will relish this opportunity another time without hesitation,” Sulley posted on his Instagram account.



Muniru has previously played for CFR Cluj, Tondela, Tambov, all in Europe.