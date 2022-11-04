Muntari details how he 'caught' journalists in alleged secret meeting with Nyantakyi after 2014 World Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil brings nothing but a memory of the chaotic scenes that most Ghanaians do not want to revisit. It is a sour memory.

Ghana exited the competition in the group stage with just a point. And on top of that, players fought management committee members over unpaid appearance fees, which led to the government airlifting millions of dollars from Ghana to settle the players in camp. The government's method to save the situation made headlines in both the local and foreign media.



The Ghana Football Association's image was dragged through the mud and in order not to worsen it the FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly held meetings with some top journalists in Ghana to save the image of the association.



Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has recounted that he saw seasoned journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah and others in a meeting with Nyantakyi right after the World Cup at a hotel where he happened to be there.



"Now I remember, the 2014 World Cup when we came back, you were in Nyantakyi's camp, you know?" he quizzed Dan Kwaku Yeboah in a one-on-one interview.



The journalist initially denied, "No".

Sulley insisted that he saw Dan Kweku Yeboah and mentioned the hotel the meeting was held.



"I saw you. I think I saw you at Fiesta Royal. I was there and when I opened the window, I saw you and some journalists there."



Dan eventually admitted that he met Nyantakyi after the World Cup



"Yes, 2014 after the World Cup. It's true, I met Nyantakyi there," he said with laughter.



The ex-AC Milan man insisted that the purpose of the meeting was for the journalist to do damage control.

"You were a bunch of journalists there. You were doing damage control, you know."



Dan Kwaku Yeboah then explained the purpose of the meeting.



"Nyatakyi invited me, Osei Kofi, and a host of others to explain the FA's side of what happened in Brazil."



Sulley then jokingly said he could have recorded it on video and post it if he wanted to.



"Yes, I was there. I was out there, so I could have taken a video and put it out there.

