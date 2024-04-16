Muntari did not slap anyone at 2014 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan and Muntari

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has denied that Sulley Muntari physically attacked Moses Amah ‘Parker’ at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Muntari and Parker were reported to have been involved in an altercation which resulted in Muntari’s suspension and dismissal from the Black Stars camp in Brazil.



Speaking on the issue, Gyan debunked assertions that the former Inter Milan midfielder slapped the owner of Medeama SC.



“Sulley [Muntari] never slapped anybody,” Gyan clarified while speaking about what happened between Muntari and Parker.



While Gyan refused to go into details about what exactly happened, he emphasised that Muntari did not physically abuse Parker.



He added, “I was there, he never slapped anyone. I just don’t want to go into details because I was there.”

In 2022, Muntari apologized to Moses Armah Parker for the incident that happened at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



“I don’t disrespect elders so it will take a lot for me to react. Unfortunately, he was sitting in front of me and things got really bad.



“Immediately it happened, I felt really bad. I wasn’t thinking just about him but his daughter, his family, his wife, and all those things.



“It’s not right for someone to disrespect their father. I’ve been looking for him to apologize to him for my behaviour but I have not seen him yet. I will use this opportunity to apologize to him,” Muntari said in his interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah in 2022.



JNA/EK