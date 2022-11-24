0
Muntari smokes peace pipe with Moses Parker 8 years after 2014 World Cup falling-out

FiRG0bCXwAM46c2 Sulley Muntari with Moses Armah Parker

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Sulley Muntari has talked things over with Moses Armah Parker to settle their differences from the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

At the world cup staged in Brazil 8 years ago, Moses Armah Parker was attached to the national team as a management member.

Unfortunately, he was caught in the line of fire when slaps flew around amid tension in the camp when players revolted.

The issue relating to monetary entitlement for players saw the government flying cash on a plane to be sent to the players to restore calm.

Sadly, the chaos caused the country to suffer an image dent in the eyes of the international community.

Internally, there were several falling-out incidents between players and officials of the Ghana team.

The one that stood out was Sulley Muntari’s issue with Moses Armah Parker.

After as many as eight years, the former Champions League winner has approached the football administrator and sorted out the issues.

The two have now posed for a picture after smoking the peace pipe to put behind them the brouhaha in Brazil.

