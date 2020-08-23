Sports News

Muntari speaks impeccable Italian in first Facebook live chat with fans

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has for the first time interacted with his numerous fans across the world on social media, admitting he didn't know something of that sort existed and that his wife convinced him to do it.

Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish second-tier side Albacete in June, 2019 after a six-month loan spell.



While he has indicated that he is still desirous of continuing his illustrious career, he says he won't be pressured into making a wrong move.



On Saturday, August 22, he took to Facebook to address a plethora of issues from the Black Stars to his time at Portsmouth, AC Milan, Inter Milan and a host of other clubs.



In a rather jovial manner, Muntari showed that he has a softer side to the bad boy image he has often been portrayed to be.

He blended his impeccable fluency in the Italian language with English, Twi and other languages to interact with his fans.



His wife, Menaye Donkor even joined in at a point.



