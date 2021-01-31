Musah Mohammed signs for Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor

Sun, 31 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor have signed Ghana youth international Musah Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
He put pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The centre-back has been transferred by Sunyani-based Division Two side Bectero FC.
Mohammed moved to Turkey last year and trained with U19 sides of Fenerbache and Antalayspor.
The 19-year-old was a member of the 2019 Ghana U17 national team.
