Musah Mohammed signs for Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor

Turkish second-tier side Ankaraspor have signed Ghana youth international Musah Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

He put pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half-year deal.



The centre-back has been transferred by Sunyani-based Division Two side Bectero FC.

Mohammed moved to Turkey last year and trained with U19 sides of Fenerbache and Antalayspor.



The 19-year-old was a member of the 2019 Ghana U17 national team.