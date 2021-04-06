Musah Nuhu eyes more game time with St Gallen following injury return

Ghana Defender, Musah Nuhu

Ghana defender Musah Nuhu is eyeing a return to competitive and consistent first team action for FC St Gallen following his full recovery from injury.

Nuhu suffered a career-threatening cruciate ligament injury while in training camp with the Black Stars nearly two years ago. The injury cost the young center back a chance to represent Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. In all he stayed on the treatment table for 330 days and has found first-team opportunities quite limited.



This is part to him being slowly integrated into the senior team while he works his way to full fitness with the St Gallen U-21 sides. So far this season, Musah Nuhu has featured just 8 times out of the 27 matches his side has played in the Swiss Top flight. Overall he’s played a little above 300 minutes.



However, Nuhu is not giving up on playing more consistently for the first team and says he’s working hard towards achieving that.



In an interview with FootballMadeinGhana.com, the 24-year-old former WAFA center back said “My target is to come back in the squad and start games like I used to before getting injured.

(I would do this) Through hard work and determination and I think I’m on a good track.



Musah Nuhu has also revealed how supportive St Gallen FC Manager Peter Zeidler has been throughout this difficult period in his young career.



“He’s been talking to me and letting me know he still thinks about me. He’s a really good man, He talks to me like a father,” he added.