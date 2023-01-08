Musah Nuhu ruled out of action for several months due to injury

Ghanaian international, Musah Nuhu

Ghanaian international, Musah Nuhu is set to spend months on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered at his club, FC St. Gallen.

The 25-year-old has been training with his teammates for some time after the club resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He was in line to join FC Will on loan for the rest of the season but has now suffered a setback.



In an official statement from his club, FC St. Gallen, they confirmed that Musah Nuhu has picked up an injury and will be out of action for several months.

“Our defender Musah Nuhu got injured in training and will be out for several months. Get well soon,” the FC St. Gallen statement said on Instagram.



Checks have revealed that he suffered an adductor injury.



The loan deal to FC Wil is now off the table as Musah Nuhu will continue his stay at FC St. Gallen to work on returning to full fitness.