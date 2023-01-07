Musah Nuhu transfer to Swiss side FC Will collapses after injury setback

Ghana defender, Musah Nuhu

Ghana defender Musah Nuhu loan move to Swiss side FC Wil has collapsed following his injury setback.

The 25-year-old was set to join FC Wil for the remainder of the season.



Nuhu was on loan to KuPS in Finland but struggled to get game time and was recalled by the Swiss side.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Musah Nuhu sustained an adductor injury in training.

"Musah Nuhu was about to be loaned to FC Wil before he sustained an adductor injury in training. The central defender will be out for several months.



"Due to this injury, FC Wil refrains from a loan deal. Musah Nuhu will now recover at FC St.Gallen 1879 in his usual surroundings and be looked after by the FCSG medical staff.



"FC St.Gallen 1879 wishes Musah a speedy recovery", the club said in a statement.