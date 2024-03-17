Mustapha Ussif lauds Stanbic Bank over GH₵200K donation to African Games LOC

Stanbic Bank donates cash to African Games LOC

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed gratitude to Stanbic bank for making cash donation to the African Games Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

The minister, who accepted the donation on behalf of the LOC and the government, stated that the funds will be beneficial in providing for over 500 Ghanaian athletes.



"We have over 500 athletes from Team Ghana to be taken care of as we look forward to winning more medals at the competition," he said.



Stanbic Bank Ghana made a cash donation to the LOC of the African Games on Satyrday, March 16, 2024.



The bank presented a cheque of GH₵200,000 to support the LOC in hosting a memorable African Games.



According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr Kwamina Asomaning, the bank's donation fulfils their desire to be part of the historic hosting of the Games.

He also mentioned that supporting the games is an effort to contribute their quota in Ghana's vision of promoting sport on the continent.



"Ghana is looking forward to promoting sport on the continent, which is worth supporting. We are aware that the government would need some support to be successful with the Games, hence the need to augment what the government and stakeholders have invested in the Games," he added.



"We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to ensuring that Ghana restores its dominance in sports," he added.



The 2023 African Games after having a slow start is beginning to take shape as Ghana have claimed 46 medeals thus far.