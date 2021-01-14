Mustapha Yussif set to replace Isaac Asiamah as Sports Minister -GhanaWeb sources

Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubore, Mustapha Yussif

Mustapha Yussif, the former Executive Secretary of the National Service has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the Minister of Youth and Sports, GhanaWeb can confirm.

Sources within the corridors of power tell GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubore was officially notified of his new position earlier this week.



The elevation to a substantive minister is a reward for his outstanding performance at the NSS.



Under his watch, the NSS, in line with government’s digitization agenda deployed a paperless registration system which cured the controversies that usually characterize registration by NSS personnel. The NSS also moved to issuing certificate via online.



There was also prompt payment of allowances of personnel.



The NSS also undertook several projects including the expansion of the Nungua farms and revival of farms at Dawhenya, Komenda, Damango, Abotia-Kpoeta, Ejura and Brenam.

The scheme also drilled over 500 boreholes across the country and resumed works on the Medie Water Project which is 90% complete.



These are but a few of the numerous projects Mustapha Yussif oversaw as NSS boss.



GhanaWeb also understands that Isaac Asiamah name was not on the list of the first batch of Ministers which was communicated to insiders this week.



He is however primed for a top position in the government having exceeded expectations as Sports Minister.



It is understood that Asiamah’s exit was engineered by himself as he believes he has more than achieved in the sector and want a new challenge.

He leaves the Sports Ministry with the credit of being the minister that undertook the biggest infrastructure drive in the country’s sports history.



Some respectable persons including Kwabena Yeboah regard him as the best sports minister in the country’s history.



Yussif’s appointment is, however, subject to vetting and approval by Parliament.