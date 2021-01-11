My Black Stars snub ‘unfortunate’ – Mohammed Polo

Legendary football Mohammed Polo

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Polo has bemoaned the refusal of the Ghana Football Association to give him a look-in when it comes to the Black Stars job.

Polo’s coaching career has so far failed to match the high heights he attained as a footballer with unsuccessful stints at Accra Hearts of Oak.



He has consistently barked at the club for not giving him another chance to exhibit his coaching credentials.



In the latest of his rants about being denied top jobs, Polo said it is ‘unfortunate’ that the GFA does not give priority to legends in its appointment of national team coaches.



Discrediting the importance of coaching courses in the moulding of a coach, Polo said on Citi FM that preference should be given to experience instead of certificates.



“Its very unfortunate that I haven’t been given the chance because legends should be given priority. It is done all over the world but not in Ghana.

“It is not about certificates, those are just papers. It is your CV that talks about what you can do, he said.



Polo is regarded by some football historians as the most gifted footballer in the country’s history.



He was a part of the team that won Ghana its third AFCON in 1978.



Polo owns a soccer team which he spends his time with as a coach.