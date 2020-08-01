Sports News

My Ludogorets move was motivated by Champions League football – Bernard Tekpetey reveals

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey has said the prospect of playing either in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League motivated him to join Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

Bernard Tekpetey was unveiled as Ludogorets player on Friday, July,31. He has joined the club on a two-year loan deal from Schalke 04.



The 22-year-old could not impress his parent club while on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.



He made just nine league appearances and failed to score as Dusseldorf suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.



Speaking at his first press conference at the club, Bernard Tekpetey said“I am thankful for the warm welcome. My first impression from the club is amazing. I won’t have any problems with adapting to the new environment. I know Cauly and I hope I reach my goals here”, he noted.

Touching on why he chose to sign for Ludogorets, Bernard Tekpetey cited the prospect of playing in the Uefa Champions League or the Europa League was a factor.



“Everything I’ve heard about Ludogorets so far made me choose this club. They play good football and they are always part of the Champions League and Europa League, too. This is important for every player who wants to develop his career”, the Ghanaian noted.



“It is different compared to the Bundesliga but my first impression is that training is on a high level here. The coach wants us to create more attacks. I was happy to see the players so motivated to play for the win. I am also glad to be part of a club with such ambition. I need to work hard and that is the most important thing. This way, I will reach my goals”, he added.

