Sports News

My aim is to play for Black Stars – Goalkeeper Frank Boateng

Ashantigold S.C goalkeeper Frank Boateng

Ashantigold S.C goalkeeper, Frank Boateng, has set his sights on securing a Black Stars call-up under coach Charles Akonnor.

Boateng, who recently expressed his disappointment after he was snubbed by Charles Akonnor in his last call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifier against Sudan in March says he is working tirelessly to earn a call-up.



The said games could not come on due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked the world.



The former Techiman City goalie, who is yet to feature for any of the national teams did not get a call-up despite his outstanding performance for the Miners in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He played 8 games consecutively for the Obuasi based club without conceding a single goal until their 1-0 defeat to Brekum Chelsea.



“In fact I was worried when the coach denied me with a call-up but I’m still working hard to get there. It is my target to get into the national team in the future” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.