My aim is to play for the Black Stars – Striker Elvis Amoh

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Elvis Amoh Takyi has set his sights on securing a Black Stars call-up under coach Charles Akonnor.

Amoh, who now plies his trade for United Soccer League side, Loudoun United in America is yet to feature for any of the national teams but says he is working tirelessly to earn a call-up into the Black Stars.



Speaking to Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “My aim is to be at my highest level no matter what it is and probably play for the senior national team. Obviously it is the dream of every player to don the national colours and so if the opportunity comes under CK Akonnor I will grab it”

“I think there is nothing to regret since I have been able to do what I love from childhood till now. All the downfalls and the failures through this journey has thought me a lot of things. I wouldn’t regret anything in my career”



“It is the dream of everyone to play for the national team but whatever happens in my career I will be grateful. Whatever happens in our lives is based on God’s promise and so I don’t see any regret at all” he said.

