My ambition is to coach Black Stars - Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has set his sights on coaching the Black Stars in the future.

After guiding Techiman Eleven Wonders to a 1-1 drawn game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, Osei-Fosu has been hailed for his coaching prowess.



In an interview, the young trainer reiterated his ambition to coach the senior national team in the future adding that he is not ruling out a move to Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



"I am young and I have a lot to offer in our game," he told Asempa FM.



"My aim is to coach the Black Stars and must be paid $100,000 for the job. Some have come and left the job but when I step up for the job, I will deserve every penny I will be given."

"We all love the Black Stars and winning trophies is our priority and I can do my best when I take up the job."



He continued, "If you are a coach and you don't dream big of coaching Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak, then you are going nowhere."



"These are the biggest club in our country and I am not ruling out coaching of them in the near future," he added.