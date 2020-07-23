Sports News

My ambition is to win World Cup with Ghana - Berekum Chelsea coach

Berekum Chelsea coach Asare Bediako

Berekum Chelsea coach Asare Bediako has poured out his ambition of winning a trophy for Ghana when given the opportunity.

Speaking on Sikka FM the coach revealed his aim is to be the first black coach to win the FIFA World Cup for Ghana.



The Black Stars have been to the global showpiece on three occasion (2006, 2010 and 2014) and their best has been the quarterfinals.



But according to Bediako, he sees himself as the first Black coach who can win the ultimate for the West African country.

“I have an ambition to win the World Cup with Ghana. I want to be the first black coach to achieve that feat.”



Coach Bediako has managed Great Ashanti’s, Tano Boafoakwa, West Ham and Unity FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

