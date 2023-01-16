My boys disappointed me - Annor Walker after Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar

Coach Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker has expressed his disappointment in the Black Galaxies for failing to put up a good performance in their first game against Madagascar in the CHAN 2023 tournament.

Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded 2-1 in the game.



Speaking after the game, coach Annor Walker who was disappointed stated that his players committed some unpardonable mistakes which caused the team to lose.



“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game but minor mistakes cost us the game,” the coach said.



Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.



Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.







