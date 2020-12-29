My career has been full of surprises - Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has for the first time admitted that his football career has been full of surprises.

The 32-year-old has played for close to 14 clubs in Europe.



His transfer that brought the football world to a standstill was his loan move from Sassuolo to Barcelona during the 2019/20 season.



Following his move to the Italian Serie B side, AC Monza this summer, the Ghanaian international has been sensational and has said that his journey has been full of surprises.



"My career has been full of surprises and choices," he said.

"A year ago, I was in Barcelona, now I am in Serie B now. I could go to America but I chose to be happy.



Boateng also admitted that despite playing in Serie B, there is pressure on the teams than the Serie A.



"There is a high pressure here than the Serie A," he added.