My contract has not been terminated – FK Apolonia’s Bernard Arthur

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Striker Bernard Arthur has rubbished reports that his contract has been terminated by Albanian outfit FK Apolonia Fier.

Reports went rife that the Albanian side has cancelled the contract of former Accra Hearts of Oak striker after just four months.



But in an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com, he has debunked such a report and has called on the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“It is not true. I just came from training. The issue is that they are owing salaries and having problems with it,” he said.

The 24-year-old joined the Albanian top-flight side on a two-year deal in September 2020 on a free transfer from Tanzanian giants Azam FC.



Arthur previously played for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak, AS Aïn M’lila, Liberty Professionals, and Azam FC