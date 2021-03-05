My dad inspired my decision to choose Ghana over Germany- Black Satellites' Joselpho Barnes

Black Satellites forward, Joselpho Barnes

Black Satellites forward, Joselpho Barnes has revealed that he chose to represent the African country over the country of his birth following his father's exploits with Ghana.

Joselpho, son of former Ghana international Sebastien Barnes, is currently with the Black Satellites in Mauritania for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and could make history with the team by winning the competition on Saturday when they play Uganda.



His father achieved success at the youth levels, leading the Black Starlets to a World Cup triumph in 1991, and was also part of the team that reached the finals two years later, eventually losing to Brazil.



“It has been like a dream for me. I have enjoyed every minute of being here since I came in,” Barnes told CAF Online.



“When we got the news that I had been called up, we were so excited with my dad. We were overjoyed and just couldn’t believe that it has happened. My dad was so emotional because he played for Ghana and now his son was going to play too,” he added.



“I have had a very positive first impression from all my teammates, coaches, and the management. It took me a while to blend in when I came into the squad, but they really helped me to settle down and feel like part of the family.

“They did not treat me differently because I come from Germany, but it is all about football and talent. They just take me as I am and this fits very well for me. I have felt comfortable and at home since joining the team,” an excited Barnes says.



He adds; “The culture is good and there’s a lot of love from everyone. It is like a big family, not just about football but a huge brotherhood of Ghanaian people.”



“My dad played a huge role for me to choose Ghana. He always told me of his stories playing for the Under-17s and I really wanted to follow in his footsteps so that is why I decided to play for Ghana. I wanted to be like him and even better and make him proud,” the striker added.



Barnes has a goal at the tournament, scoring in the 4-0 thrashing of Tanzania.