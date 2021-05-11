My departure won't affect Kotoko's chance of winning the league - Kwame Poku

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku, is optimistic about the Porcupine's chance of winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Poku left Asante Kotoko before the start of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season to join USM Alger after scoring seven goals in sixteen goals.



Speaking after scoring on his debut game against Joseph Esso's MC Algiers, he said he still finds time to follow the Ghana Premier League when the Porcupines are in action.



He added that he won't be surprised if Asante Kotoko wins the league at the end of the season because of the quality they have.

“I don’t sleep when Kotoko is in action; I always want to check online for the scores every second or minute."



“I have a strong feeling that, as the players are performing, I won’t be surprised that we (Kotoko) will win the league so easily, because looking at our 4 matches ahead, we can win all of them,” Kwame Poku told Kumasi FM.