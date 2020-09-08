Sports News

My exit will not cause any problem - Hearts forward Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak SC striker, Kofi Kordzi has said that his exit from the club will not cause any problem for the team as his teammates will be up to the task.

Kordzi has been in the news over his impending move to Qatari side Al-Saliyia with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs.



According to reports, Accra Hearts of Oak has requested for $200,000 for the player and have sent a counteroffer to the Qatari side.



Kofi Kordzi is keen on the move and hopes Accra Hearts of Oak will sell him to the club as he eyes a move abroad.



He stressed that the club will find a suitable replacement for him should he depart the capital-based heavyweights. “The Hearts team has been there since time immemorial."

"I have to leave to pave way for other players, it will be an opportunity to others when I leave."



“The current players can deliver the job more than some of us who are leaving".



“I have been called into a meeting to talk about it on Thursday,” he concluded.

