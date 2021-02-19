My father reported me to the police because I decided to play football - Female player

Grace Lartey a 14-year-old footballer with a team at Somanya tells the story of how her father treated her due to the path she chose.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Grace indicated that she is not in talking terms with her father because he got her arrested.



"He let the police at Somanya police station arrest me and beat me. They put me in a cell, the next day he came to bail me out. Since then, I haven't talked to him."



"We dropped out of school due to financial constraints in 2016 but would like to go back."

Grace hopes to play for the national team one day and make her community proud.



Watch the full video below;



