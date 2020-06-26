Sports News

My father stopped me from becoming a footballer – Ashgold C.E.O Emmanuel Frimpong

Emmanuel Frimpong, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Obuasi Ashanti Gold has revealed that it was his dream to become a footballer.

According to the son of Dr. Kwaku Frimpong who is the majority shareholder of the club, he played football for a while and even got the chance to sign for Valencia but had to let it pass and continue his education.



“I wanted to become a footballer," he revealed to Beyond the Pitch. "I trained with Kotoko U-20 a couple of years ago, that is somewhere around 2013, I also played for Dallas Texas, we went to Ghana Cup in 2012, I got scouted.” he told Beyond the Pitch which airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on GTV sports+



“I got a team that wanted to sign me. Valencia U-2-0 wanted me to sign for them but my dad wanted me to go to school, so that was how come I did not play football”.

Emmanuel Frimpong, 27, has found is way back into football after replacing Frederick Acheampong as the C.E.O for the Miners.





