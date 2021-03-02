My first football pitch was pure concrete - Emmanuel Kumah

Emmanuel Kumah in action for his club

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder Emmanuel Kumah has revealed the first football pitch he played on was made of pure concrete.

The 21-year-old had humble beginnings which led him to Tudy Mighty Jets and eventually helped him seal a move to Polish side Krakow.



"It was pure concrete without grass (laughs). It was difficult to control the ball in any way and your skin was torn when you fell. So the falls were painful, but I didn't give up on my dreams," he told FutbolNews.pl.

He also spoke about the facilities at Mighty jets.



"Maybe the pitch didn't look great, but you could play there normally. I got there at a young age and at the age of thirteen, I got the chance to play against seniors. It wasn't easy at first, but I got used to it over time," he concluded.