My form dipped after AFCON disappointment - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his struggles to find his form at West Ham United following an early exit with the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite overcoming injury to participate in Ghana's final two matches after missing the tournament's opener, Kudus' efforts, which included two goals, couldn't propel his team led by Chris Hughton past the group stage.



Upon returning from the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, it took the 23-year-old midfielder five matches to contribute to a goal.



He attributes this slow start to the disappointment of the tournament's outcome.



"As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off," the Ghanaian said, speaking in an interview with The Guardian.

"I was injured before AFCON and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first Afcon and it didn’t go as planned.



"When you go back straight into playing nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment," he added.



Despite the initial setback, Kudus has managed to notch up 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for West Ham this season.