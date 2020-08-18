Sports News

My goal is to play a successful season with Fortuna - Kevin Danso

Ghanaian footballer, Kevin Danso

Austria-born Ghanaian footballer, Kevin Danso, says he hopes to have a good season with Fortuna Dusseldorf after completing a move to the Bundesliga 2 side.

The 21-year-old passed his mandatory medical on Tuesday and was later unveiled by the club.



Danso endured a horrid time in the Premier League with Southampton where he made only six appearances in the just-ended campaign.



He is hoping to have a good campaign with his new club ahead of next season.



“I'm really looking forward to the new season. But first of all, for me, it is about getting to know my new teammates. I'm really looking forward to it. My goal is to play a successful season with Fortuna," Kevin Danso said.

Sporting Director for Fortuna Dusseldorf, Uwe Klein, said on signing Kevin Danso “We are very happy that we were able to convince Kevin Danso and FC Augsburg of our sporty concept.



"We showed Kevin what development opportunities he has at Fortuna and we put a lot of effort into helping him.



"We are sure that it can play a very important role in our defence headquarters. Kevin has everything a modern central defender needs. Our thanks go to the FCA and Stefan Reuter, whom we were able to show a common path in very good discussions." he added.



Kevin Danso has been handed the number four shirt.

