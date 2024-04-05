'My head is always here' - Thomas Partey commits to Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has addressed speculation regarding his future amid transfer rumours linking him to clubs in Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ghanaian international marked his return to Arsenal's starting lineup in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Luton Town, his first start since August.



In an interview with football.london after the match, Partey affirmed his commitment to Arsenal despite the swirling rumours.



He expressed positivity about his current situation in North London, stating, "My head is always here."



"This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club."



Acknowledging the stiff competition in Arsenal's midfield, particularly with the emergence of Declan Rice and the impressive form of Jorginho, Partey recognised that his performances in the remaining games could influence any potential decisions regarding his future at the club.

With just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season, concerns over Partey's persistent injury problems have led to speculation about his potential replacement.



Links to midfielders such as Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz, and Joshua Kimmich have intensified the speculation surrounding a possible summer signing in the midfield.



When questioned about his contract status by reporters after the Luton match, Partey responded, "Well, I still have until the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important thing is to be available every time."



The 30-year-old has made just nine appearances this season due to his injury problems.