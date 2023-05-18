2
My height has nothing to do with my defeats – Isaac Dogboe

Ghana’s former world champion, Isaac Dogboe, has downplayed assertions that his height makes him lose fights.

Dogboe, who has lost just three fights in 27 bouts, has been criticized often for the fact, that his height does not favour him in bouts.

The boxer who recently lost his WBO world title fight to Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez disclosed that his height has nothing to do with his defeats in boxing.

According to him, he is making good use of his size; hence people must desist from using every avenue to talk down on his height. He added that Mike Tyson would have never been a world champion if boxing was all about heights.

“If size matters then I don’t think I would have become a champion, if size matters I don’t think Tyson would be a champion either but whatever you are given you have to be able to work with it,” Dogboe told the press in Accra on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He added, “There is an old saying that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonades out of it. Me too this is how God made me, he made me 5 feet tall and I used that to my own advantage.”

Dogboe is eyeing a comeback following his defeat in April. The Ghanaian boxer is hoping to become a two-time world champion.

