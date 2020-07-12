Sports News

My in-law Hajia Kande is a lovely lady - Sulley Muntari's wife

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari and his wife

Menaye Donkor, wife of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has debunked assertions that she does not see eye to eye with her mother in law Hajia Kande.

Sulley Muntari and his wife have been married for the last ten years after dating for four years with their marriage blessed with two kids.



According to Menaye, her in-law Hajia Kande is a lovely lady and she got along with her immediately they met.



“She (Hajia Kande) is a lovely lady, I met her before we got married and we really got along well, I don’t know who said that but the talks and speculations are all over but at the end of the day what is important is the fact that the two being involved are okay,” she added.

She said they intentionally decided not to hold any lavish white wedding after doing the traditional marriage.



“We did a traditional wedding ceremony and that was what my Dad wanted which is the normal way so Sulley’s family respected that. We never did a white wedding because we all didn’t want to at that moment. I wanted to but after the traditional wedding, he was moving to another Club in England so relocating and all that was a whole lot and we didn’t want to add up plans for a white wedding.



“I think (white wedding) is just a party and not a wedding because if you have already registered your marriage with your wife then legally you are his wife. It is just a party and we have parties every day.”

