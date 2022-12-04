'My job at Dortmund is equally important' - Otto Addo

Ex-Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Former Head Coach of the Ghana Black Stars, Otto Addo, has explained why he stepped down as coach of the Ghana national team following the team’s tragic defeat to South American side, Uruguay.

According to Otto Addo, his role as a trainer scout for German football club; Dortmund, is very important to the Germany Bundesliga hence his decision to quit as the Black Stars coach irrespective of the performance of Black Stars in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



The ex-coach of the Black Stars also revealed that since day one, his contract with the Black Stars was bound to end six months after initiation irrespective of the performance of the team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



“The decision is not only in my hands, Before I even started working with the GFA, everybody knew I had a contract with Dortmund and to even come here was very difficult and the GFA put a lot of effort to get me released,” he said during a press briefing in Qatar.

He added that, “What you have to know is the position I have as a talent coach is very crucial to Dortmund. We produce a lot of big talent. It is a crucial and important position for the club. Normally, they won’t have to let me go but because I want to help the country and the GFA went there had good talks, they released me for six months.”



Otto Addo is the first African and Ghanaian Head Coach to take the Black Stars to a World Cup. While with the Black Stars, he lost two games at the World Cup to European giant Portugal and Ghana’s sworn enemies, Uruguay. He won four games and drew four games with four defeats in 12 matches.



EAN/WA