My mom kept us close - Jordan Ayew

Jordan, Ibrahim and Andre Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has revealed that his mother made sure to foster a good relationship among himself and his brothers.

The 29-year-old added that his mother advised them to resolve their problems quickly and that has helped him to build a good relationship with his senior brothers Andre Ayew and Ibrahim Ayew.



"My mother has done a good job because she has kept me and my brothers very close," Ayew told Daily Mail.



"She told us that if we have a problem with each other, we should solve it in the next five minutes. Those are the little things that have made us very close."

"As a family we are all over the place — I'm in London, Andre is in Wales, my brother is in Gibraltar, but we always speak to each other."



He also added that he once thought about going back to France after Aston Villa and Swansea were relegated but he ultimately decided to stay.



"I never gave up,' he says. 'People around me were saying, 'Go back to France', but I wanted to prove myself."

