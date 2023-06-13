My mother said 'no' to me playing for Ghana - Alphonso Davies

Canadian star, Alphonso Davies

Canadian star, Alphonso Davies, has revealed that his mother opted against him playing for the Black Stars.

Davies, who was eligible to play for Ghana due to his place of birth, said he was never approached by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and that his mother was not in tune with the idea.



He disclosed that GFA reached out to him when the news about his move to German giants Bayern Munich broke.



“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” the defender said on the Say Less podcast.



“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.



He recalled that a member of the GFA contacted him on Instagram but he had already secured his Canadian citizenship.

“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”



Alphonso Davies was born to Liberian parents in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region. His family relocated to Canada when he was five years old.



He signed for Major League Soccer side, Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 before signing for Bayern in 2019.



The defender led Canada to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their second World Cup appearance in history. He has already made 39 appearances for Caanada scoring 13 goals.



