My mother was my everything says Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana player Sulley Muntari says his mother meant a lot to him and that he has yet to comprehend her loss after more than a year.

Muntari's mother, Hajia Kande, died on May 31, 2021, after a short illness.



Sulley's mother is well-known for her love for her son and did not hesitate to show her love for the game. Hajia Kande supported her son throughout his professional career.



"I haven't accepted it yet. I don't think I will because she took a huge part of me. She was my everything, she is my everything and now she has given me the strength to take care of my siblings which I was ready for," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.

Sulley won his first senior cap against Slovenia on 17 May 2002, and became a regular fixture in the team as the Black Stars opened their 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.



He signed for Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak for six months and helped the Phobians win some trophies.