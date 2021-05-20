My move from Hearts to Kotoko was to help my father get a loan to divorce my stepmother – Osei Kofi

•Rev Osei Kofi played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko from 1962 to 1973 after moving from Hearts of Oak.

The most talked-about part of Ghanaian football legend, Reverend Osei Kofi’s club exploits are his days at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



But the former Black Stars striker has revealed that before moving to Kotoko, he played for the arch-rivals of the porcupine warriors, Accra Hearts of Oak, and more revealing is the circumstance that led to his transfer.



In an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev. Osei Kofi disclosed that his move to Kotoko was to help his father raise funds to pay for a court fine during a divorce process with his stepmother.

According to the “Wizard Dribbler”, he harboured disdain for his stepmother who he said was not treating his father well as a wife and, therefore, was motivated to help his father pay the fine to finalize his divorce process.



“My father came to me in the camp when Hearts had won the league and told me he was going to divorce the woman and the court was asking him to pay 30 pounds. The truck my father was working with belonged to Mr B. K. Adusei who was a life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and so when someone heard about my father looking for financial help, they informed Mr B. K. and told him to ask my father that he will give him the loan if I agree to play for Kotoko,” he said.



Being a high-valued player at the time, Rev Osei Kofi said the officials at Hearts of Oak would have agreed to pay the money but he nonetheless left to Kumasi without announcing his departure.



“I was staying with H. P. Nyametei at the time and I was supposed to inform him about it, they would’ve paid because I was one of the eyes of Hearts of Oak. But because of how excited I was, I arrived in Kumasi the next morning after my father had informed me,” Rev Kofi stated.



Having done what would be an act of betrayal and disloyalty in Ghanaian football rivalry, Rev Osei Kofi further revealed the consequences he had to suffer for his actions.

“They nearly killed me; it was a not transfer. Similar to Charles Taylor’s situation. Every player who has ever done that has had problems to deal with. In my case, I was not able to play for about 8 months. I lost my zeal anytime I saw a ball. It was a priestess from Kumasi Aboabo named Afia Saa who helped me. I was attacked spiritually,” he disclosed.



Rev Osei Kofi played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko from 1962 to 1973. The legend during the period won trophies at the club level and the national level.



