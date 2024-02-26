My move to West Ham United was a 'bigger step' - Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has described his move from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United in the Premier League as a "bigger step."

The Black Stars player made the switch from the Netherlands to England, signing a five-year deal with West Ham for a transfer fee of £36.9 million.



“It was a bigger step from Amsterdam [to the Premier League], but I know what it takes to play at this level and before I decided to come here I knew my capabilities and what I can do," Kudus stated on West Ham United's official website.



Kudus, who had previously made headlines with prolific performances at Ajax, expressed confidence in his capabilities and the decision to join the Premier League. He acknowledged the challenge of transitioning to English football but affirmed his readiness for it.



Before finalizing the move to West Ham, the 23-year-old had attracted interest from top clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kudus has now scored 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham this season.



Despite the team's recent struggles, he remains optimistic about turning the tide in upcoming matches and contributing to the team's resurgence.



“We’re going through a difficult spell but everyone is trying. We are not giving up. We are still trying to make it happen, taking players on and creating chances. That’s the most important thing for me. As long as you’re trying to change the situation then it will improve," Kudus emphasized.



West Ham, currently facing a challenging period without a win in their last eight games, will look to bounce back as they host Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday night.