0
Menu
Sports

My passion for the game is gone; I don’t feel like watching the league anymore – Bashiru Hayford

Bashiru Hayford Awcon.png Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashiru Hayford

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashiru Hayford has indicated that if he had the chance to go back in time, he would have taken on a different profession.

According to the tactician, he has currently lost passion for football and coaching and no longer feels like watching the Ghana Premier League.

“To be honest, I don't have passion for the game again. I don't even feel like watching the league,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.

Although coach Bashiru Hayford insists that he doesn’t regret taking up coaching as his profession, he regrets not going into other professions.

“I'm still home, the Ministry and the FA are not tapping into our wealth of experience even though the nation has invested hugely in some of us. We have the knowledge, we can help groom the new coaches, players, and even administrators for the development of the game.

"I don't regret coaching because it has helped me a lot, but I regret not choosing a different profession that would have placed more value on me.

"The new broom can sweep but the old one knows every corner of the room,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.

In the interview with Akoma FM, the veteran gaffer indicated that he still has something to give and will win a continental trophy for either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko if any of the two teams would give him an opportunity.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
Related Articles: