My players are in good shape – Karim Zito ahead of WAFU U-20 qualifying tournament

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito, has indicated that his players are in good shape ahead of the start of the WAFU U-20 qualifying tournament scheduled for next month.

Nicknamed the Black Satellites, the team has been drawn against Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire in Group B and will need to be at their best at the tournament if the aim is to win the ultimate.



Speaking to the communications team of the GFA on the draw, Coach Karim Zito said that his team is in good shape after training for the past couple of weeks.



"We have been training well and all the boys are in good shape, by the time we leave for the competition the team will be ready."

“We have played three trial games so far and the aim is to get the boys in tune with what we are doing which is going very well”, coach Zito said as quoted on Ghanafa.org.



Meanwhile, the experienced tactician has revealed that it is likely that the Ghana U-20 team will play one friendly match before going to the tournament.



"We looking at playing another trial game, possibly against a Western Region select side before we wrap up our preparations ahead of the tournament”, the gaffer said.