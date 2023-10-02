My players are inexperienced - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum, was candid about the challenges his team faces after a draw against Karela United.

Kotoko has struggled to find its footing in the early stages of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, prompting Ogum to call for patience and understanding from fans.



Karela United scored first against the Porcupine Warriors in their match-day three game which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium. Baba Yahaya equalized in added time to save his team from defeat.



"My players are inexperienced; it will take time for them to get things right," Ogum admitted, reflecting on a season marked by a series of stumbling blocks.

"Yes it is inexperience I mean they are not that mature in the game from Division Two coming in it will take time. It will take some games for them to understand the Premiership and for them to be very confident," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So it is my duty as a coach to instill that confidence in them the way I coach them train them will give them that and with time they will get better," he added.