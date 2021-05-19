My players are not serious – Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Grusah is shocked with his players' perfornance

Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner of King Faisal has lashed out at his players for their underwhelming performance throughout the 2020/2021 league campaign.

After twenty-five games, King Faisal are 17th on the league log with 26 points garnered so far. King Faisal are just three points above Inter Allies who have just twenty-three points and lie bottom of the league.



Speaking in an interview with Gye Nyam FM, Alhaji Grusah admitted that the performance of his team has not been good enough.



He bemoaned their home form which he says has been their Achilles’ heel this season.



“Losing 11 matches doesn’t hurt so much as drawing our home matches. You (players) lose away to WAFA 5-3 and draw goalless with them at home. Karela beat you 2-0 away and you draw goalless with them at home. Goldfieds (Ashanti Gold) beat you 5-0 and manage a draw, it means the players are not serious,” he said.

“Honestly, the performance is not good but if I say am not satisfied with the 26 points, then I’ve not been appreciative to God. Someone (Inter Allies) is on 23 points and still fighting so we have encouraged the team to do more. “



Alhaji Grusah will hope that his players will turn their form around when they face Elmina Sharks over the weekend.



Sharks who lost 2-0 to Hearts of Oak will risk sliding into the relegation zone should they lose against King Faisal which sets us up for a great game.