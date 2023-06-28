1
My players exceeded my expectations with Ghana hammering - Morocco coach

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Morocco national U23 team, Issame Charai, has expressed his satisfaction and surprise at the remarkable performance exhibited by his players as they secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a resounding victory over Ghana.

In a Group A encounter held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, the host nation delivered an impressive display, overpowering their West African opponents with a convincing 5-1 win.

The outcome left Coach Charai pleasantly stunned by the performance of his team.

Charai, while addressing the press after the match, expressed his unwavering faith in the abilities of his players. However, he admitted that they surpassed his expectations and pleasantly surprised him with their exceptional showing on the field.

“I have unwavering faith in the abilities of my players, but they exceeded my expectations and pleasantly surprised me," he said.

With the loss, Ghana is third in the group with 3 points from their opening two games, behind Guinea due to goal difference.

The Atlas Lions are on top of the group with 6 points after edging out Guinea in the opening game and mauling Ghana.

Source: footballghana.com
