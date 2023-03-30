1
My players fought gallantly against Accra Lions – Hearts of Oak coach after narrow win

David Ocloo Is The Assistant Coach Of Accra Hearts Of Oak.png Hearts of Oak assistant trainer, David Ocloo

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant trainer, David Ocloo has heaped praise on his players following their hard-fought win over Accra Lions on Wednesday night.

The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over Accra Lions in matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win ensured Hearts of Oak are back to winning ways after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Karela United last Saturday.

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange scored on the 64 minutes to hand Hearts of Oak the three maximum points on home turf.

“I am very very satisfied. You could see they fought gallantly and I am so much proud of them and I will encourage them to keep it up, to keep it going this way,” he told StarTimes.

Hearts are 4th on the League standing with 38 points, 4 points adrift League leaders Aduana and are away to Dawu to play Dreams FC for their next game.

